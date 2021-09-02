Riot Fest adds Patti Smith, Flaming Lips, Joyce Manor (playing S/T), Alkaline Trio & more

Chicago's Riot Fest has been undergoing last-minute lineup changes due to artists dropping off due to COVID concerns, and here are some new additions. Patti Smith, Alkaline Trio, Joyce Manor (performing their S/T debut), WDRL, and Kristeen Young were added to the Morrissey-headlined pre-show on Thursday, September 16; while The Flaming Lips were added to Sunday, September 19 as a replacement for the Pixies.

This follows Slipknot replacing Nine Inch Nails, and other previously announced artists include Run The Jewels, The Smashing Pumpkins, Fatih No More, Coheed and Cambria, Lupe Fiasco (performing The Cool), Circle Jerks, Dinosaur Jr, Thrice, Circa Survive, Rancid, Taking Back Sunday, Devo, Mr. Bungle, Thursday, and more.

Tickets for Riot Fest are still available. Updated day-by-day lineup below.

--

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

MORRISSEY, ALKALINE TRIO, PATTI SMITH AND HER BAND, JOYCE MANOR (performing S/T), WDRL, KRISTEEN YOUNG

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, COHEED AND CAMBRIA, LUPE FIASCO (performing The Cool),

NOFX, DIRTY HEADS, SUBLIME WITH ROME, CIRCLE JERKS, DINOSAUR JR., MOTION CITY

SOUNDTRACK, THRICE, CIRCA SURVIVE, MEG MYERS, THE LAWRENCE ARMS, BEACH

BUNNY, ANTI-FLAG, LIVING COLOUR, FISHBONE, ENVY ON THE COAST, THE SOUNDS,

AMIGO THE DEVIL, EYEDRESS, BEACH GOONS, MEET ME @ THE ALTAR, SERATONES,

RADKEY, KISSISSIPPI, JACKIE HAYES, OXYMORRONS, GIRLPUPPY, SEŃOR KINO

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

RUN THE JEWELS, FAITH NO MORE, DROPKICK MURPHYS, RANCID, TAKING BACK

SUNDAY, VIC MENSA, GOGOL BORDELLO, MAYDAY PARADE, BAYSIDE, STATE CHAMPS,

THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES, ANDREW W.K., BEST COAST, BIG FREEDIA, GWAR,

HEPCAT, LES SAVY FAV, THE BRONX, FOUR YEAR STRONG, CITIZEN, FUCKED UP,

JOYWAVE, NIGHT MOVES, MAN ON MAN, THE BOLLWEEVILS, ACTION/ADVENTURE,

GANSER, JUST FRIENDS, THE ORPHAN THE POET, BEARINGS, SPIDER, DEVON KAY & THE

SOLUTIONS

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

SLIPKNOT, MACHINE GUN KELLY, THE FLAMING LIPS, DEVO, MR. BUNGLE, NEW FOUND

GLORY, SIMPLE PLAN, THE GHOST INSIDE, BODY COUNT, THURSDAY, K.FLAY, KNUCKLE

PUCK, HEALTH, THE BLED, MOTHER MOTHER, 3OH!3, ALEX G, FEVER 333,

KENNYHOOPLA, BLEACHED, THE GORIES, FACS, RATBOYS, BLACKSTARKIDS, THE

CLOCKWORKS, PET SYMMETRY, MELKBELLY, GYMSHORTS, THE WEAK DAYS,

AIRSTREAM FUTURES