Riot Fest Late Night shows (Mr Bungle, Dinosaur Jr, Taking Back Sunday, more)

Riot Fest has announced its first batch of 2021 Late Night Shows which happen at various Chicago venues from Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19. They includes shows from Mr. Bungle, Dinosaur Jr., Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Bayside, Too Many Zooz, Big Freedia, Thursday, The Sounds, and more.

More Late Night shows are still to come but tickets for the announced shows go on sale Friday, June 25 at 12 PM Central. You can check out the initial Late Night Show schedule and lineups below.

Riot Fest happens September 17-19 featuring performances by The Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Lupe Fiasco (performing The Cool), Run the Jewels, Faith No More, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Taking Back Sunday, Nine Inch Nails, Pixies, Machine Gun Kelly, Devo, Mr. Bungle, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Thursday, and lots more.

RIOT FEST 2021 LATE NIGHT SHOWS

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

MR. BUNGLE

With Special Guests

Radius

17+ | Doors: 10pm | TICKETS

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

NEW FOUND GLORY and SIMPLE PLAN

with Lolo

Radius

17+ | Doors: 9pm | TICKETS

DINOSAUR JR.

with Ryley Walker

Bottom Lounge

17+ | Doors: 10pm | TICKETS

TOO MANY ZOOZ and BIG FREEDIA

The Vic Theatre

18+ | Doors: 10pm | TICKETS

THURSDAY

Cobra Lounge

17+ | Doors: 10pm | TICKETS

THE SOUNDS

Reggies Rock Club

17+ | Doors: 10pm | TICKETS

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

Metro

18+ | Doors: 10pm | TICKETS

BAYSIDE

with Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights & The Bombpops

Concord Music Hall

17+ | Doors: 8pm | TICKETS