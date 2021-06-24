Riot Fest Late Night shows (Mr Bungle, Dinosaur Jr, Taking Back Sunday, more)
Riot Fest has announced its first batch of 2021 Late Night Shows which happen at various Chicago venues from Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19. They includes shows from Mr. Bungle, Dinosaur Jr., Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Bayside, Too Many Zooz, Big Freedia, Thursday, The Sounds, and more.
More Late Night shows are still to come but tickets for the announced shows go on sale Friday, June 25 at 12 PM Central. You can check out the initial Late Night Show schedule and lineups below.
Riot Fest happens September 17-19 featuring performances by The Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Lupe Fiasco (performing The Cool), Run the Jewels, Faith No More, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Taking Back Sunday, Nine Inch Nails, Pixies, Machine Gun Kelly, Devo, Mr. Bungle, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Thursday, and lots more.
RIOT FEST 2021 LATE NIGHT SHOWS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
MR. BUNGLE
With Special Guests
Radius
17+ | Doors: 10pm | TICKETS
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
NEW FOUND GLORY and SIMPLE PLAN
with Lolo
Radius
17+ | Doors: 9pm | TICKETS
DINOSAUR JR.
with Ryley Walker
Bottom Lounge
17+ | Doors: 10pm | TICKETS
TOO MANY ZOOZ and BIG FREEDIA
The Vic Theatre
18+ | Doors: 10pm | TICKETS
THURSDAY
Cobra Lounge
17+ | Doors: 10pm | TICKETS
THE SOUNDS
Reggies Rock Club
17+ | Doors: 10pm | TICKETS
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
TAKING BACK SUNDAY
Metro
18+ | Doors: 10pm | TICKETS
BAYSIDE
with Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights & The Bombpops
Concord Music Hall
17+ | Doors: 8pm | TICKETS