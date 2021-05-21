Riot Fest reveal daily 2021 lineups, add Machine Gun Kelly, Rancid, Dropkick Murphys & more

A week after adding Nine Inch Nails, Faith No More, Devo, Dinosaur Jr and more to its 2021 lineup, Riot Fest has added still more bands to this year's edition, including Machine Gun Kelly, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Bleached, 3OH!3, The Bronx, Citizen, FACS, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Skating Polly and more.

They've also revealed the lineups by day. Friday, September 17 features The Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Lupe Fiasco (performing The Cool), NOFX, Circle Jerks, Dinosaur Jr., Motion City Soundtrack, Thrice, Circa Survive, The Lawrence Arms, PUP, Anti-Flag, Living Colour, Fishbone, Beach Bunny, The Sounds, Beach Goons, Night Moves, Radkey, Kississippi, and more.

On Saturday, September 18 it's Run the Jewels, Faith No More, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Taking Back Sunday, Vic Mensa, Gogol Bordello, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Andrew W.K., Best Coast, Big Freedia, Les Savy Fav, The Bronx, Citizen, Fucked Up, Man on Man, Holy Fawn, Ganser, and more.

The fest wraps up on Sunday, September 19 with Nine Inch Nails, Pixies, Machine Gun Kelly, Devo, Mr. Bungle, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Thursday, Knuckle Puck, HEALTH, GWAR, Fever 333, Alex G, White Lung, Bleached, The Gories, FACS, Ratboys, and more.

See the lineup in full below.

Riot Fest happens in Chicago's Douglass Park, and three day tickets for this year are sold out, but single day passes go on sale today (5/21) at 1 PM ET.

Also on sale now are three day passes to Riot Fest 2022. So far the lineup for next year includes My Chemical Romance and Misfits (performing Walk Among Us in full). Stay tuned for more.

