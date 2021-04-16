Riot Fest still on for 2021, but My Chemical Romance move to 2022

My Chemical Romance's announcement today that they were postponing all 2021 dates to 2022 had some people wondering about what was happening with the festivals they were scheduled to be playing this year. In the case of Chicago's Riot Fest, they've now announced that the 2021 edition is still on for September 17-19, but that MCR will be moving to the 2022 edition which will happen September 16-18.

The festival's Riot Mike just released a statement which reads in part:

For the past 13 months we’ve been working on Riot Fest 2021 and 2022, rescheduling club shows, and finishing a few passion projects that you’re finally able to see in the coming months. The Riot Fest staff has stayed full-time the entire time, working towards all of these things as a small collaboration of people who are bright, creative, unique, and have given more to the festival and they would anywhere else. So once we found out that My Chemical Romance would be moving to 2022, we rolled up our sleeves and built out the majority of the lineup with new, confirmed headliners and plenty of tasty nuggets. The lineup is sick. I am proud of this one. Up until last night, the plan was to announce the rest of the lineup and let all previous ticket buyers make the decision if they 1) wanted a refund, 2) transfer the ticket to 2022 or 3) keep their ticket — and get a special deal on 2022 tickets. But things didn’t go as planned, and we couldn’t announce what we wanted today. So I’ve made the decision to make all of the above -- lineup transfers and refunds -- available in the first half of May. That way, you can see the whole lineup and make the decision that works best for you once you have all of the info. If you want a refund, cool. If you want to transfer your ticket to 2022, that’s cool too. And if you want to be at Riot 2021, well, that’s alright in my book too.

You can read the whole statement below.

Still on the Riot Fest 2021 lineup: The Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Pixies, Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, Lupe Fiasco (performing The Cool), Vic Mensa, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Gogol Bordello, Circle Jerks, and more. Stay tuned for the full 2021 lineup announcement in May.

Check out the current poster, featuring a bunch of "???????" to be filled in next month, below.