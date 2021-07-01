RIP Hum drummer Bryan St. Pere

Bryan St. Pere, the drummer of Hum, has passed away at the age of 52. The news was confirmed by his bandmates, who posted about his passing on social media, writing:

It is with very heavy hearts and tear filled eyes that we share the news that our beloved friend and bandmate, Bryan St. Pere, has passed away. We are devastated and deeply saddened by his sudden, and unexpected passing. Bryan was a dear friend, a loving father, brother, and was an incredible person and musician. We all feel extremely lucky to have shared time and space with him. Peace and love to all who knew Bryan, and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.

-Jeff, Matt, and Tim

Bryan joined Hum in 1990, after, the legend goes, he was heard drumming along to Rush as bandmembers passed by his apartment window. He sat out their 2015 tour, but later returned, and featured on their excellent 2020 return, Inlet. He was also a member of Amblare, and filled in as the drummer for Steakdaddy Six and Castor.

Rest in peace, Bryan.