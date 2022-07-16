RIP Mariusz Lewandowski, painter who designed album artwork for many metal bands

Mariusz Lewandowski, the Polish painter whose iconic style has graced album covers by Bell Witch, Abigail Williams, Mizmor, Fuming Mouth, Lorna Shore, and many other metal bands, has died at age 62. A post on his Facebook from his family reads:

It was a beautiful life. It's time to say goodbye my friends! ❤️🖤💔 A certain era is end. The last farewell will take place in the chapel at the funeral home in Górowo Ilaweckie, Poland, on July 20 at 11:00 a.m. Bereaved family 💔

Rest in peace, Mariusz. You'll live on through your art and won't be forgotten.