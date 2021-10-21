Rise Against announce live EP w/ Misfits & CCR covers (stream a track)

Earlier this year, Rise Against released their ninth album Nowhere Generation (get it on limited picture disc), and now they've announced the accompanying Nowhere Sessions EP, which features live recordings of three songs from Nowhere Generation, fan fave "Savior" (from 2008's Appeal to Reason), and covers of the Misfits' "Hybrid Moments" and Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son."

"Our songs take on so many different patinas when we play them live or strip them down," frontman Tim McIlrath says. "In some ways, every time we play it is different. It was fun to document one of those sessions and we’re excited to share it with the world."

The first single is "Talking To Ourselves," and about that one, Tim adds: "'Talking To Ourselves' is about watching yourself and the people around you fall into complacency. Despite your best efforts to get people’s attention, it feels like no one is listening. Sometimes we feel the urge to do something crazy, to disturb the peace, to jostle the world around us awake. Our actions might be seen as out of the ordinary, but they are acts of desperation when all else failed." Stream it and check out the full tracklist below.

We recently caught Rise Against's tour with Descendents at Pier 17. Check out pictures and review. Rise Against have more tour dates coming up, all of which are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Talking To Ourselves (Nowhere Sessions)

2. Broken Dreams, Inc. (Nowhere Sessions)

3. Fortunate Son (Nowhere Sessions)

4. Nowhere Generation (Nowhere Sessions)

5. Hybrid Moments (Nowhere Sessions)

6. Savior (Nowhere Sessions)

Rise Against -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

11/15 - Leeds, U.K. - Nowhere Generation UK Album Release Event

11/16 - Brighton, U.K. - Nowhere Generation UK Album Release Event

11/17 - Kingston Upon Thames - Nowhere Generation UK Album Release Event

12/10 - Chicago, IL - 101 WKQX The Nights We Stole Christmas

04/01 - Ville De Québec, Canada - Videotron Centre

04/03 - Laval, Canada - Place Bell

04/04 - Ottawa, Canada - TD Place

04/06 - Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena

04/07 - London, Canada - Budweiser Gardens

06/09 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

06/09 - 06/11 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

06/10 - Derby, U.K. - Download Festival

06/23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

06/25 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival

06/29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest

--

