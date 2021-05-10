Rise Against announce summer US tour

Pre-order a limited edition picture disc of Rise Against's upcoming album 'Nowhere Generation.'

Rise Against are releasing their ninth album, Nowhere Generation, on June 4 via Loma Vista (pre-order it on limited picture disc), and now they've announced a tour supporting it. "A year without live music in a time when we needed it most has been trying for all of us," the band's Tim McIlrath says. "Live music has been missing from all of our lives for far too long. We can't wait to fix that on the 'Nowhere Generation Tour.' It's been a long year, and we have a lot to say about it..."

The dates kick off this summer, starting in NYC on July 30 at The Rooftop at Pier 17, and hitting Asbury Park on July 31 at Stone Pony Summer Stage. They'll also stop in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Charlotte, Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Irvine (Five Point Amphitheatre on August 1), San Francisco and more, and the dates wrap up on August 24 in Salt Lake City. Most of the shows happen in open-air amphitheaters, and tickets to all shows go on sale Thursday, May 13 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Tuesday, May 11 at 10 AM local time.

See all dates below.

RISE AGAINST: 2021 TOUR

7/30 Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

7/31 Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ

8/1 Skyline Stage at The Mann, Philadelphia, PA

8/3 MECU Pavilion, Baltimore, MD

8/4 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

8/6 Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

8/7 St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine, FL

8/9 Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, AL

8/10 The Fillmore, New Orleans, LA

8/12 Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

8/13 Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX

8/15 South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

8/17 Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

8/20 The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

8/21 Five Point Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

8/22 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

8/24 The Complex Outdoor, Salt Lake City, UT