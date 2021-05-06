Rise Against release activist music video for new song “The Numbers”

Pre-order a limited edition picture disc of Rise Against's upcoming album 'Nowhere Generation.'

Rise Against have shared the second single off their upcoming ninth album Nowhere Generation, which arrives June 4 via Loma Vista (pre-order it on limited picture disc). Compared to the anthemic heartland punk of the title track, new single "The Numbers" is more of a revved-up melodic hardcore ripper that'll bring you back to the Revolutions Per Minute days. It's the Rise Against you know and love, and it's pretty amazing how fiery they still sound this far into their career.

The song comes with an activist music video made by the American Activist Collective Indecline, who say, "‘The Numbers’ has given our collective another opportunity not only to work with a band we’ve looked to for inspiration since their early records, but also a chance to create the kind of strong visual content that aims to inspire and educate. Beyond simply showcasing global protest movements, this video is to serve as a reminder that we are all living in a golden age of resistance and need to use our privileges to commit ourselves to wholeheartedly pulling the rope in the opposite direction. Or, to put it more bluntly, don’t be like your parents’ generation. Give a fuck and prove it." Check it out below.

