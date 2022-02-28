Rise Against share IDLES remix of “Talking To Ourselves,” announce summer tour

Rise Against have handed over their song "Talking To Ourselves," from last year's Nowhere Generation (get it on vinyl) to IDLES, who have transformed it into a dark, minimal and glitchy beast. You can watch the visualizer for the "IDLES Inner Monologue Remix" below.

The band have also just announced more 2022 tour dates, including a summer run with The Used and Senses Fail (who recently canceled their headlining tour). Dates include NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 9. Tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time.

Rise Against will be on tour this spring as well. All dates are listed below.

You can get the Nowhere Generation picture disc, deluxe vinyl and other variants as well as Rise Against merch in the BV shop.

Rise Against - 2022 tour dates:

04/01 - Ville De Québec, Canada - Videotron Centre

04/03 - Laval, Canada - Place Bell

04/04 - Ottawa, Canada - TD Place

04/06 - Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena

04/07 - London, Canada - Budweiser Gardens

04/09 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium *

04/10 - Cincinnati, OH - The Icon Music Center *

04/12, Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom *

04/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre *

04/14 - Winnipeg, MT - Canada Life Centre *

04/16 - Calgary, AB - Big Four Roadhouse *

04/17 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre *

4/19 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater *

04/21 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium *

04/22 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater *

06/08 - Kralovske Vinohrady, Czechia - Prague Summer Festival

06/09 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

06/14 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park Open Air

06/15 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

06/09 - 06/11 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

06/10 - Derby, U.K. - Download Festival

06/23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

06/24 - Antwerpen, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof (sold out)

06/25 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival

06/27 - Milano, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

06/29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest

07/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater #

07/16 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl %

07/17 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park %

07/19 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum %

07/20 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort %

07/22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory #

07/23 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum %

07/24 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

07/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Outdoor %

07/27 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion %

07/29 - Albuquerque, NM - Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo NM %

07/30 - Oklahoma, OK - The Criterion %

08/01 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory %

08/02 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center + Arena %

08/04 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle %

08/05 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach #

08/06 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater %

08/08 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa #

08/09 - New York, NY - Rooftop @ Pier 17 %

08/12 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner %

08/14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage %

08/17 - Cleveland, OH - Jacob's Pavilion @ Nautica %

08/18 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill %

* w/ Pennywise and Rotting Out

% w/ The Used and Senses Fail

# w/ Senses Fail