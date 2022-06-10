Rise Against surprise release new EP ‘Nowhere Generation II’ (watch “Last Man Standing” video)
Rise Against released their ninth album, Nowhere Generation, last year, and today they've surprise-released its follow-up, a new EP. Nowhere Generation II is out now via Loma Vista, and was written and recorded alongside Nowhere Generation, with production by Bill Stevenson. See the cover art and tracklist below.
They've also shared a new video, directed by Ryan Valdez, of the EP's second track, "Last Man Standing." The song "was a way of expressing some frustration with our world in regards to exploitation, public alienation and human inequality," Valdez says. "As you see in the video, we are fed through this race of survival. Only to be taken down, regardless of our success or efforts. Almost as if the game was rigged, designed to set us up for failure."
Rise Against are on tour in Europe now, and they have a summer North American run with The Used and Senses Fail beginning in July. It includes an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 9; see all dates below.
RISE AGAINST - NOWHERE GENERATION II TRACKLIST
1. The Answer
2. Last Man Standing
3. This Time It’s Personal
4. Pain Mgmt
5. Holding Patterns
RISE AGAINST: 2022 TOUR
06/10 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival
06/12 - Donington, UK - Download Festival
06/14 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park Open Air
06/15 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
06/17 - Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival
06/19 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival
06/23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
06/24 - Antwerpen, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof (sold out)
06/25 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival
06/27 - Milano, Italy - Circolo Magnolia
06/29 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
07/01 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest
07/02 - Lisbon, Portugal - VOA Heavy Rock Festival
07/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater #
07/16 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl %
07/17 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park %
07/19 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum %
07/20 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort %
07/22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory #
07/23 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum %
07/24 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater %
07/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Outdoor %
07/27 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion %
07/29 - Albuquerque, NM - Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo NM %
07/30 - Oklahoma, OK - The Criterion %
08/01 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory %
08/02 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center + Arena %
08/04 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle %
08/05 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach #
08/06 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater %
08/08 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa #
08/09 - New York, NY - Rooftop @ Pier 17 %
08/10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
08/12 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner %
08/13 - Victoriaville, Canada - Rock La Cauze
08/14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage %
08/17 - Cleveland, OH - Jacob's Pavilion @ Nautica %
08/18 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill %
08/26 - Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair
% w/ The Used and Senses Fail
# w/ Senses Fail