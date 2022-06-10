Rise Against surprise release new EP ‘Nowhere Generation II’ (watch “Last Man Standing” video)

Rise Against released their ninth album, Nowhere Generation, last year, and today they've surprise-released its follow-up, a new EP. Nowhere Generation II is out now via Loma Vista, and was written and recorded alongside Nowhere Generation, with production by Bill Stevenson. See the cover art and tracklist below.

They've also shared a new video, directed by Ryan Valdez, of the EP's second track, "Last Man Standing." The song "was a way of expressing some frustration with our world in regards to exploitation, public alienation and human inequality," Valdez says. "As you see in the video, we are fed through this race of survival. Only to be taken down, regardless of our success or efforts. Almost as if the game was rigged, designed to set us up for failure."

Rise Against are on tour in Europe now, and they have a summer North American run with The Used and Senses Fail beginning in July. It includes an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 9; see all dates below.

Rise Against - Nowhere Generation II

RISE AGAINST - NOWHERE GENERATION II TRACKLIST

1. The Answer

2. Last Man Standing

3. This Time It’s Personal

4. Pain Mgmt

5. Holding Patterns

RISE AGAINST: 2022 TOUR

06/10 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

06/12 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

06/14 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park Open Air

06/15 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

06/17 - Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival

06/19 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

06/23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

06/24 - Antwerpen, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof (sold out)

06/25 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival

06/27 - Milano, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

06/29 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

07/01 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest

07/02 - Lisbon, Portugal - VOA Heavy Rock Festival

07/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater #

07/16 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl %

07/17 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park %

07/19 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum %

07/20 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort %

07/22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory #

07/23 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum %

07/24 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

07/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Outdoor %

07/27 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion %

07/29 - Albuquerque, NM - Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo NM %

07/30 - Oklahoma, OK - The Criterion %

08/01 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory %

08/02 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center + Arena %

08/04 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle %

08/05 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach #

08/06 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater %

08/08 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa #

08/09 - New York, NY - Rooftop @ Pier 17 %

08/10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

08/12 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner %

08/13 - Victoriaville, Canada - Rock La Cauze

08/14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage %

08/17 - Cleveland, OH - Jacob's Pavilion @ Nautica %

08/18 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill %

08/26 - Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair

% w/ The Used and Senses Fail

# w/ Senses Fail