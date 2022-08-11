Rise Against, The Used & Senses Fail @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 (pics)

Rise Against brought their current tour with 2000s-era emo/post-hardcore vets The Used and Senses Fail to NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday (8/9). Though it's called the 'Nowhere Generation Tour,' in reference to their 2021 album of the same name, Rise Against actually only played one song off that album and otherwise leaned more heavily on their 2000s material like "Savior," "Prayer of the Refugee," "Ready to Fall," "Give It All," and more. Pictures of the show (by Ryan Muir) are in this post and you can check out Rise Against's setlist below.

The day after the show, Anti-Flag released their new song "THE FIGHT OF OUR LIVES," which features Rise Against vocalist Tim McIlrath, who also appears in the video.

You can get various vinyl editions of Nowhere Generation, and the accompanying Nowhere Generation II EP, in our store.

Earlier that day, Senses Fail hosted a Hard Times-presented meet and greet pop up shop at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn:

Rise Against @ Pier 17 - 8/9/22 Setlist (via)

Prayer of the Refugee

Under the Knife

Satellite

The Violence

Ready to Fall

Collapse (Post-Amerika)

Re-Education (Through Labor)

Make It Stop (September's Children)

Hero of War

Nowhere Generation

Give It All

Encore:

Survive

Savior