Rise Against’s Joe Principe names his favorite albums of 2021; band announces 2022 tour

Rise Against released their ninth album Nowhere Generation (get it on limited picture disc) and a live EP this year, and now they're set to tour again in 2022 in support of it. They've just announced a new run of North American dates with Pennywise and Rotting Out, including shows in Worcester, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Seattle, Bakersfield, a few Canadian cities, and more. They also play Welcome to Rockville. All dates are listed below.

With the year coming to a close, we asked Rise Against bassist Joe Principe what his favorite albums of 2021 were, and he made a list that includes Neighborhood Brats, The Killers, Turnstile, The Bronx, Naked Raygun, Dinosaur Jr, a couple reissues, and more. Read on for his full list and his commentary on each pick.

In related news, Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath did a song for the new Chamberlain tribute album.

JOE PRINCIPE'S FAVORITE ALBUMS OF 2021

1) Neighborhood Brats - Confines of Life

This record is brilliant from start to finish. Just high energy punk with amazing lyrics. I was a huge fan of their prior record Claw Marks but they really stepped it up with this record. I can’t stop listening to the song "FFBF."

2) The Killers - Pressure Machine

Everyone needs a good “road trip” band and The Killers are that band for me. This record isn’t as “dancy” as their past efforts (far from it) but there’s just something about Brandon Flowers' voice that reels me in. I highly recommend listening to this record on a long bike ride.

3) 7 Seconds - The Crew Reissue

OK OK, this record is not “new” as it originally came out in 1983 but this reissue is worth a mention here. The packaging of the LP is amazing….. complete with a 20 page oral history of the band. 7 Seconds was hugely influential on me growing up as they were one of the first hardcore bands I heard who tackled topics not typically discussed in the 80s punk scene. Topics like misogyny, homophobia, and racism.

4) Turnstile - Glow On

This record should be on everyone’s top 10 list. It is such a refreshing take on hardcore in 2021. You can’t ignore the tasteful Bad Brains (all eras) influence throughout.

5) The Replacements - Sorry Ma, Forgot to the Out the Trash reissue (box set)

Holy shit! There are so many tracks! This is not just another run of the mill reissue, This is a deep dive into this record and the chaos that surrounded the Replacements in 1981. A must listen! I'm still kicking myself for not going to what was to become their last show in Grant Park in Chicago.

6) Dan Vapid and The Cheats - Escape Velocity

Dan Vapid (Schafer) was a huge part of creating the pop punk sound that came out of Chicago in the '90s. His songwriting always stood out to me and this record is no different. More mature but with the same youthful energy and ultra catchy hooks. Just a super solid pop record

7) The Bronx - VI

This record will melt your face off. I’ve always loved how versatile Matt’s voice is.

8) Naked Raygun - Over The Overlords

Such a solid record from these Chicago legends. If you grew up going to punk shows in the '80s and '90s in Chicago, you would have certainly listened to Naked Raygun. They pioneered the "Chicago punk sound” that greatly influenced Rise Against. The thing that always blew me away seeing them live was how still yet powerful and intimidating they were on stage.

9) Dinosaur Jr - Sweep It Into Space

Dinosaur Jr have always done two things really well….write the most amazing guitar riffs and write the saddest of lyrics. Mission Accomplished yet again.

10) Teenage Bottlerocket - Sick Sesh

Sometimes I just want simple catchy punk songs and Teenage Bottlerocket are one of the best to do it.

--

Pick up vinyl copies of the 7Seconds, Dinosaur Jr, and The Bronx records in our store.

--

Rise Against -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

12/10 - Chicago, IL - 101 WKQX The Nights We Stole Christmas

04/01 - Ville De Québec, Canada - Videotron Centre

04/03 - Laval, Canada - Place Bell

04/04 - Ottawa, Canada - TD Place

04/06 - Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena

04/07 - London, Canada - Budweiser Gardens

04/09 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium *

04/10 - Cincinnati, OH - The Icon Music Center *

04/12, Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom *

04/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre *

04/14 - Winnipeg, MT - Canada Life Centre *

04/16 - Calgary, AB - Big Four Roadhouse *

04/17 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre *

4/19 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater *

04/21 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium *

04/22 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater *

05/21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

06/08 - Kralovske Vinohrady, Czechia - Prague Summer Festival

06/09 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

06/14 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park Open Air

06/15 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

06/09 - 06/11 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

06/10 - Derby, U.K. - Download Festival

06/23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

06/24 - Antwerpen, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof (sold out)

06/25 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival

06/27 - Milano, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

06/29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest

* w/ Pennywise and Rotting Out

--

18 Essential Early 2000s Melodic Punk & Hardcore Albums