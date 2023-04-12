Rising rapper Luh Tyler announces tour behind debut project ‘My Vision’

Florida rapper Luh Tyler released his breakthrough single "Law & Order" last year at age 16, and just a few weeks ago he followed that with his debut project My Vision (and then a deluxe edition), and he's been all the rage ever since. Writing about Tyler in the April edition of his hip hop column for Stereogum, Jayson Buford described his appeal like this:

Tyler, now 17, isn’t re-inventing the rules of hip-hop – he’s like if Kodak Black, Babyface Ray, or Goldenboy Countup adopted a badass child – but he’s the coolest teenager alive. In recent memory, the young boys have been violent and devastatingly nihilistic. Your teenage years are a refuge of angst because you’re growing faster than you realize; you’re also starting to realize the ills that plague society. And if you are in a cutthroat environment, it seeps inside of you like a needle through an open wound. You don’t quite know how to deal with those outside forces, or worse: Who you truly are is not valued by your social class. So to see Tyler be this chill about himself and his environment is surprising. This is hardly the music of Tay-K, DD Osama, or even Kodak. This is like if Snoop Dogg was from the swamp.

The album features Lil Uzi Vert, BabyTron, NoCap, Trapland Pat, and more, and it's a fun listen and you can stream it below.

Luh Tyler has now announced a Rolling Loud-presented tour supporting My Vision, including club shows in LA, NYC, Chicago, Atlanta, and more leading up to his Rolling Loud festival appearances in Portugal, Munich, and Miami. Tickets are on sale now.

The NYC stop is on June 22 at Market Hotel in Bushwick. All dates below.

LUH TYLER -- 2023 TOUR DATES

6/20/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

06/22/23 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel

6/24/23 –Chicago, IL @ Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

6/25/23 – Dallas, TX @ HOB Cambridge Room

6/27/23 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

6/28/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory

6/30/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

7/1/23— Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

7/5/23 Portimao, Portugal @ Rolling Loud Portugal

7/7/23 –Munich, Germany @ Rolling Loud Germany

7/11/23 – London, UK @ Colours

7/22/23 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami