Rival Consoles shares new single “Coda,” plots 1st North American tour in 5 years
Rival Consoles, aka London producer Ryan Lee West, has just shared a new single, "Coda," which follows this spring's "Spirit Loop" and last year's Now Is album. Like much of what he does, "Coda" is a slow build, adding layers of ambience and beats, creating something warm and compelling. Listen to that and Now Is below.
You can catch Rival Consoles on tour this fall, including his first North American dates in five years. The tour kicks off in Brooklyn at Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 27 and includes stops in Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, and Mexico City. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.
Rival Consoles - 2023 Tour Dates
06.02 Trevi, IT —Dancity Festival
07.02 Largs, UK —Kelburn Garden Party 2023
08.03 Guimaraes, PT — L'Agosto 2023
08.08 Agrigento, IT — Ellenic Music Festival 2023
09.01 Várpalota, HG —INOTA Festival 2023
09.27 Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg
09.29 Montréal, QC — Théâtre Fairmount
09.30 Toronto, ON — Velvet Underground
10.04 Chicago, IL — Sleeping Village
10.06 San Francisco, CA — The Independent
10.07 Los Angeles, CA — Lodge Room
10.10 Austin, TX — Parish
10.14 Mexico City, MX — TBD
10.21 Hannover, DE — Kulturzentrum Pavilion
10.27 Pully, SW — Théâtre de l'Octogone
11.02 Vienna, AU — Grelle Forelle
11.03 Prague, CZ — Erased Tapes 2023
11.04 Katowice, PL — Hipnoza
11.05 Warsaw, PL — Niebo
11.07 Helsinki, FI — Tavastia Klubi
11.09 Stockholm, SE — Debaser
11.10 Copenhagen, DK — Rust
11.12 Hamburg, DE — Nochtspeicher
11.13 Berlin, DE — GRETCHEN
11.14 Cologne, DE — Stadtgarten
11.17 Paris, FR — Le Trabendo
11.18 Brussels, BE — Bozar