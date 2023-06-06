Rival Consoles shares new single “Coda,” plots 1st North American tour in 5 years

Rival Consoles, aka London producer Ryan Lee West, has just shared a new single, "Coda," which follows this spring's "Spirit Loop" and last year's Now Is album. Like much of what he does, "Coda" is a slow build, adding layers of ambience and beats, creating something warm and compelling. Listen to that and Now Is below.

You can catch Rival Consoles on tour this fall, including his first North American dates in five years. The tour kicks off in Brooklyn at Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 27 and includes stops in Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, and Mexico City. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

Rival Consoles - 2023 Tour Dates

06.02 Trevi, IT —Dancity Festival

07.02 Largs, UK —Kelburn Garden Party 2023

08.03 Guimaraes, PT — L'Agosto 2023

08.08 Agrigento, IT — Ellenic Music Festival 2023

09.01 Várpalota, HG —INOTA Festival 2023

09.27 Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg

09.29 Montréal, QC — Théâtre Fairmount

09.30 Toronto, ON — Velvet Underground

10.04 Chicago, IL — Sleeping Village

10.06 San Francisco, CA — The Independent

10.07 Los Angeles, CA — Lodge Room

10.10 Austin, TX — Parish

10.14 Mexico City, MX — TBD

10.21 Hannover, DE — Kulturzentrum Pavilion

10.27 Pully, SW — Théâtre de l'Octogone

11.02 Vienna, AU — Grelle Forelle

11.03 Prague, CZ — Erased Tapes 2023

11.04 Katowice, PL — Hipnoza

11.05 Warsaw, PL — Niebo

11.07 Helsinki, FI — Tavastia Klubi

11.09 Stockholm, SE — Debaser

11.10 Copenhagen, DK — Rust

11.12 Hamburg, DE — Nochtspeicher

11.13 Berlin, DE — GRETCHEN

11.14 Cologne, DE — Stadtgarten

11.17 Paris, FR — Le Trabendo

11.18 Brussels, BE — Bozar