Rival Schools add NJ show with Glitterer to reunion tour

Having recently announced the openers for their reunion tour, Rival Schools have added a show in New Jersey to the trip. Support will come from Glitterer, the project of Ned Russin of Title Fight (whose classic 2011 album Shed was produced by Rival Schools' Walter Schreifels). The show goes down on May 17 at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ. Tickets are available now.

Rival Schools' reunion tour kicks off in California in May, and celebrates the 20th anniversary of their debut album United By Fate. All dates below.

Hear Walter discuss the anniversary and all things hardcore on the BV podcast.

Rival Schools -- 2023 Tour Dates

05/10 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar (feat. Soft Blue Shimmer & Jinx)

05/11 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom (feat. Soft Blue Shimmer & Jinx)

05/17 Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (feat. Glitterer)

05/19 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom (feat. Truth Cult & Scarlet)

05/20 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall Of Williamsburg (feat. Praise & Somerset Thrower)

07/03 Berlin, GER – Hole44 (feat. Militarie Gun)

07/04 Cologne, GER – Gebaude 9 (feat. Militarie Gun)

07/05 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat (feat. Militarie Gun)

07/07 Cheltenham, UK – 2000 Trees Festival

07/08 London, UK – Electric Ballroom (feat. Militarie Gun)