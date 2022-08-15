Rival Schools add second NYC show to reunion tour

Rival Schools recently announced an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of United by Fate, followed by the announcement of some very select reunion shows, including one at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on May 19. That show quickly sold out, so they just added a second NYC show for May 20 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets will be on sale soon.

The expanded edition of United by Fate includes tons of bonus tracks, including a new acoustic version of "Holding Sand." Check that out below.