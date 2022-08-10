Rival Schools announce reunion shows for 2023

Earlier this week, Rival Schools announced an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of their classic 2001 debut album United by Fate, and now the band -- Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Quicksand), Sammy Siegler (Youth of Today, Judge, CIV), Cache Tolman (Iceburn) and Ian Love (Burn) -- have also announced reunion shows for 2023!

In the US, they'll play Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom on May 11 and NYC's Bowery Ballroom on May 19. Tickets for both go on sale Friday (8/12) at 10 AM local. They're also playing a few Europe and UK dates. Full schedule below.

The expanded edition of United by Fate includes all of the album's official B-sides, the songs from their split with Onelinedrawing, and their newly-recorded acoustic version of "Holding Sand," which you can hear below. We've also got an exclusive teal vinyl variant of the standard edition, limited to 500 copies. Pre-order yours while they last.