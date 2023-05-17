Rival Schools doing a pop-up with Q&A, signing, & more before NYC reunion shows

Rival Schools began their latest reunion on the West Coast last week, and now they're about to play three hometown-area shows this week: NJ's Crossroads tonight (5/17) with Glitterer; Manhattan's Bowery Ballroom on Friday (5/19) with Praise, Somerset Thrower, Truth Cult, and Scarlet; and Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on Saturday (5/20) with Praise and Somerset Thrower.

In the afternoons before each NYC show, Rival Schools will also have a pop-up at Skinny Bar (174 Orchard St) with a limited edition merch run (created in partnership with Unified Goods) and a limited run of prints by photographer Mike Dubin (who shot much of the the United By Fate package), as well as a signing and Q&A on Saturday, co-hosted by Alex Corporan. There will also be bagels while supplies last. The pop-up is open from 2-6 PM on Friday and noon-5 PM on Saturday.

Rival Schools were also just announced for Riot Fest, where Walter Schreifels will be pulling triple duty with sets from Gorilla Biscuits and Quicksand as well. Gorilla Biscuits also just announced a hometown NYC show for September with H2O, Crime In Stereo, End It, and Stand Still, as well as four West Coast shows with H2O.

Walter is also on the new episode of Touché Amoré vocalist Jeremy Bolm's podcast, The First Ever Podcast.

Watch a video from Rival Schools' recent LA reunion show:

Rival Schools loading...

Rival Schools -- 2023 Tour Dates

05/17 Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (feat. Glitterer)

05/19 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom (feat. Truth Cult & Scarlet)

05/20 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall Of Williamsburg (feat. Praise & Somerset Thrower)

07/03 Berlin, GER – Hole44 (feat. Militarie Gun)

07/04 Cologne, GER – Gebaude 9 (feat. Militarie Gun)

07/05 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat (feat. Militarie Gun)

07/07 Cheltenham, UK – 2000 Trees Festival

07/08 London, UK – Electric Ballroom (feat. Militarie Gun)

09/15-17 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

--

Listen to our recent podcast episode with Walter Schreifels for more on Rival Schools:

-