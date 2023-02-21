Rival Schools reveal openers for US reunion shows: Truth Cult, Praise, and more

Rival Schools have revealed the opening bands for their upcoming US reunion shows. They'll be joined by Soft Blue Shimmer and Jinx at both West Coast shows, plus Truth Cult and Scarlet at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on May 19 and Praise and Somerset Thrower at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 20.

Truth Cult have an anticipated new album, Walk The Wheel, due on 3/3 via Pop Wig, and they're also opening two of the upcoming Gorilla Biscuits shows. Praise released their latest album All In A Dream on Revelation Records last year, and you can read our recent feature on them for more.

Rival Schools -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/10 Soda Bar San Diego, CA w/ Soft Blue Shimmer, Jinx

5/11 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA w/ Soft Blue Shimmer, Jinx

5/19 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY w/ Truth Cult, Scarlet

5/20 Music Hall of Williamsburg w/ Praise, Somerset Thrower

Listen to our recent podcast episode with Walter Schreifels for more on Rival Schools:

