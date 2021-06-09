River & Blues 2021: free summer concerts in Battery Park City (Nicole Atkins & more)
Battery Park City's free River & Blues concert series is back for 2021, happening Thursday evenings in July at Wagner Park (20 Battery Place). Things kick off July 8 with Nicole Atkins and the full lineup looks like this:
- July 8: Nicole Atkins
"The powerhouse New Jersey -via-Nashville soul singer and songwriter blends disco, folk, and country rock on her latest release, Italian Ice"
- July 15: Devon Gilfillian
"Devon Gilfillian’s emotional vocals weave together with blues, rock, R&B, and hip-hop to form uniquely powerful modern soul music."
- July 22: Ranky Tanky
"Grammy Award™ winning South Carolina-based quintet celebrates Gullah culture from the southeastern Sea Islands, blending West African rhythms with jazz, gospel, and funk."
- July 29: Rev. Sekou & The Freedom Fighters
"Dedicated to raising consciousness for social justice, activist, theologian, and musician Rev. Sekou brings passionate preaching to life through the language of Delta Blues."
For each River & Blues concert, doors open at 6 PM with DJ Susan Z. Anthony spinning till the main performance, which will start at 7 PM. Shows are free but you do need to RSVP -- just click on the performers name above.
Nicole Atkins will also be on tour with Spoon this year.