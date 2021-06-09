River & Blues 2021: free summer concerts in Battery Park City (Nicole Atkins & more)

Battery Park City's free River & Blues concert series is back for 2021, happening Thursday evenings in July at Wagner Park (20 Battery Place). Things kick off July 8 with Nicole Atkins and the full lineup looks like this:

July 8 : Nicole Atkins

"The powerhouse New Jersey -via-Nashville soul singer and songwriter blends disco, folk, and country rock on her latest release, Italian Ice"

"Devon Gilfillian’s emotional vocals weave together with blues, rock, R&B, and hip-hop to form uniquely powerful modern soul music."

"Grammy Award™ winning South Carolina-based quintet celebrates Gullah culture from the southeastern Sea Islands, blending West African rhythms with jazz, gospel, and funk."

"Dedicated to raising consciousness for social justice, activist, theologian, and musician Rev. Sekou brings passionate preaching to life through the language of Delta Blues."

For each River & Blues concert, doors open at 6 PM with DJ Susan Z. Anthony spinning till the main performance, which will start at 7 PM. Shows are free but you do need to RSVP -- just click on the performers name above.

Nicole Atkins will also be on tour with Spoon this year.