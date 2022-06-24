River & Blues 2022: free summer concerts in Battery Park City (Cedric Burnside / Maggie Rose & more)

The River & Blues Festival returns to NYC's Battery Park City this summer with free shows every Thursday in July at Wagner Park (20 Battery Place). Nicole Atkins once again kicks things off on July 7 and the full lineup looks like this:

THURSDAY, JULY 7 – NICOLE ATKINS

The powerhouse New Jersey -via-Nashville soul singer and songwriter, Nicole Atkins, blends disco, folk, and country rock on her latest release, Memphis Ice.

The powerhouse New Jersey -via-Nashville soul singer and songwriter, Nicole Atkins, blends disco, folk, and country rock on her latest release, Memphis Ice. THURSDAY, JULY 14 – ELJURI & CHA WA

Touted as one of the top Latina guitar players in the world, Eljuri is a genre-fusing artist that blends the sounds and rhythms of her life experiences into her song-writing and guitar playing. The infectious music and dazzling stage show of GRAMMY-nominated Cha Wa has been described as “funk with feathers” – a sound rooted in traditional New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian music mixed with funk and soul, creating a non-stop groove machine.

Touted as one of the top Latina guitar players in the world, Eljuri is a genre-fusing artist that blends the sounds and rhythms of her life experiences into her song-writing and guitar playing. The infectious music and dazzling stage show of GRAMMY-nominated Cha Wa has been described as “funk with feathers” – a sound rooted in traditional New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian music mixed with funk and soul, creating a non-stop groove machine. THURSDAY, JULY 21 – LADY WRAY

Virginia-born artist Nicole Wray shows off her dextrous range of singing and songwriting, infusing hints of soul, R&B, and hip-hop into head-nodding, funky stories with the power to heal.

Virginia-born artist Nicole Wray shows off her dextrous range of singing and songwriting, infusing hints of soul, R&B, and hip-hop into head-nodding, funky stories with the power to heal. THURSDAY, JULY 28 – CEDRIC BURNSIDE & MAGGIE ROSE

After years of honing her chops and making her name as a force-of-nature vocalist, the Nashville-based singer/songwriter Maggie Rose has dreamed up her own unbridled collision of rock-and-roll, soul, folk, funk, and R&B. Cedric Burnside was born into a prominent family of North Mississippi Hill Country legends. These sensibilities are reflected across his work and impeccably showcased on his 2022 GRAMMY-winning release, I Be Trying. Don’t miss the infectious Hill Country grooves that lend themselves readily to an urgent, modern moment.

For all River & Blues shows, gates open at 6 PM, and DJ Susan Z. Anthony will spin before the main performance, which starts at 7 PM. Shows are free and open to the public -- RSVP by clicking on the performers' names above.