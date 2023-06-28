River & Blues 2023: Lee Fields, Allison Russell, more playing free concerts in Battery Park City
River & Blues Festival is back with another edition--and this year the free concert series has moved to NYC's Rockefeller Park in Battery Park City (just north of previous locale Wagner Park). The fest begins the first Thursday in July (7/6) and continues weekly throughout the month. The full lineup is listed below.
DJ Reaganomics and DJ Susan Z. Anthony will spin when gates open at 6pm each week: Reaganomics on 7/6 and 7/20, and Susan on 7/13 and 7/27. Shows are free and open to the public, and you can RSVP to each below.
River & Blues Festival -- 2023 Lineup
- JULY 6 - THE DIP
Seattle-based seven piece The Dip delivers the kind of unbridled rhythm-and-blues that hits on every emotional level. Inciting everything from raw catharsis to heavy-hearted reckoning to wildly exuberant joy, the resulting body of work captures the mood of the current moment while offering immediate escape into a more elevated state of mind.
- JULY 13 - LEE FIELDS
Lee Fields’ prolific, decade-spanning career continues to reign supreme on the modern soul scene. In addition to twenty albums and over forty singles, his body of work continues to garner the attention via samples of pop artists and hip hop heavyweights.
- JULY 20 - TAMIKREST
Tamikrest music draws from West African Ishumar rebel music and Tuareg Blues, and borrows from various international influences as well as neighboring cultures. The band seeks to make Tamasheq poetry and culture accessible to inhabitants of a world larger than the immensity of the Saharian desert.
- JULY 27 - ALLISON RUSSELL
Allison Russell – poet, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, activist, and co-founder of Our Native Daughters and Birds of Chicago – unpacks her youth in searing detail on her tour de force debut album Outside Child. She sings about deliverance and redemption, about the places and people and realizations that helped her survive and claim her freedom.