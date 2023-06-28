River & Blues 2023: Lee Fields, Allison Russell, more playing free concerts in Battery Park City

River & Blues Festival is back with another edition--and this year the free concert series has moved to NYC's Rockefeller Park in Battery Park City (just north of previous locale Wagner Park). The fest begins the first Thursday in July (7/6) and continues weekly throughout the month. The full lineup is listed below.

DJ Reaganomics and DJ Susan Z. Anthony will spin when gates open at 6pm each week: Reaganomics on 7/6 and 7/20, and Susan on 7/13 and 7/27. Shows are free and open to the public, and you can RSVP to each below.

River & Blues Festival -- 2023 Lineup