Riverboat Gamblers cover Ramones & Motorhead on new 7″ (hear “Bonzo Goes To Bitburg” ft. CJ Ramone)

Denton, Texas punks Riverboat Gamblers are releasing a 7" with Ramones and Motorhead covers called RAMOTORHEAD on May 7 via Anxious & Angry (pre-order). It features renditions of the Ramones' 1986 fan fave "Bonzo Goes To Bitburg" (ft. guest vocals by CJ Ramone) and Motorhead's 1991 ripper "No Voices In The Sky" (ft. Dave Krum Bum).

We're premiering the Ramones cover, which is a faithful and fun take, and vocalist Mike Wiebe says, "We had a limited time with our drummer Ian Walling in town and put the session together as a way to give ourselves an unnecessary deadline to break the pandemic monotony. Really we just wanted a reason to see how bad each of us look after 9 months of degradation. We've always loved this song and a lot of those '80s era Ramones songs with a touch of new wave in them. Ian Mcdougall, Rob and Ian Walling have a band called Broken Gold that did a few weeks on the road with CJ Ramone a few years ago and it was really kind of an after thought that we would reach out to him. They had been buds since the tour but that's kind of an ask and we totally didn't expect him to say yes. I can't tell you how giggly I got to hear his back ups on this song. That thing where 14 year old me as well as current year old me were high fiving."

Listen below...