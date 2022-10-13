Riverby made a video for “Birth By Sleep,” have shows with Catbite, Mannequin Pussy & more

Philly indie-punks Riverby released their great sophomore album Absolution earlier this year on Take This To Heart Records, and now they've made a video for one of its biggest standouts, "Birth By Sleep." The video was directed and edited by Andrew Silverman and here's what band leader August Greenberg tells us about it:

"Birth by Sleep" is a song inspired by just how much of a shared experience it is for non-men to find themselves at the center of someone's fantasies and projection. Too often do we find ourselves coming face to face with the reality that someone has created a version of you in their head that they believe to be true, romanticizing you or trying to fix what they think might be "broken." There's a reason why the term "manic pixie dream girl" exists, and it's not really something we put upon ourselves. In reality and media, there are so many examples of men trying to force a reality onto someone that they want to be romantically or sexually attached to without considering the other person or even trying to understand them at all. Some people make up a version of you in their mind that they can't let go of, no matter how hard you try to prove to them that you exist outside of their perception. Sometimes, we become less of a person and more of an idea -- Something that isn't fair to either party.

Check out the video below.

Riverby are also gearing up for some shows, including a Philly Music Fest show with Mannequin Pussy and Empath this Saturday (10/15), The Fest, a BrooklynVegan-presented Brooklyn show opening for Catbite and Bacchae at Saint Vitus on November 12, The Front Bottoms' Champagne Jam in Philly, and more. All dates are listed below.

Riverby -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/15 - Philly Music Fest w/ Mannequin Pussy, Empath

10/22 - Kyber Pass Pub - Philly Showcase

10/29 - Fest in Gainesville

11/2 - Chinchilla cafe - Charlottesville, VA

11/3 - Gideons basement in Mount Holly, NJ

11/12 - Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, NY w/ Catbite, Bacchae

12/17 - Champagne Jam w/ The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor, Soul Glo, Prince Daddy, Titus Andronicus & more