Rivers of Nihil announce new album ‘The Work,’ share new song “Clean”

Rivers of Nihil have announced a new album, The Work, due September 24 via Metal Blade (pre-order). It features Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland behind the boards (with cello from the latter), saxophone by Zach Strouse on several songs, gust vocals by Black Crown Initiate's James Dorton (on "Episode"), and field recordings from Stephan Lopez. Speaking about the album, title, bassist/lyricist Adam Biggs said:

What does life all really boil down to in the end? You can be lovey-dovey about the good times, and savor the sweetness that life sometimes provides, but beneath everything is work, struggle, someone is always getting a raw deal, someone's always sweating it out in the mines somewhere so you can enjoy your diamonds. This has always proved true in everything I've ever done in life. Most people reading this know me as a member of a successful band, but beneath it is constant work. Physical, emotional, spiritual work. All the time. Every day. And I know that it's like this across the board for just about anyone in at least some capacity, so I figured this subject would be relatable to a lot of people

He also adds:

We always just sort of do this thing and it grows. I guess that could change at some point. But thinking about things that way doesn’t seem to get me anywhere either. Better to focus on the work in front of us, as it turns out. If we’ve learned anything for certain in the last year or so, it’s that the future can be murky, we’re not really owed anything, and it can all be taken away any second. But for now, we press on.

The first single is the atmospheric death metal of "Clean," and you can watch the Mike Truehart-directed video for that song below.

As previously mentioned, Rivers of Nihil are opening The Black Dahlia Murder's tour, alongside After The Burial, Carnifex, and Undeath, including the show at NYC's Irving Plaza on October 10 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. “The Tower (Theme from The Work)”

2. “Dreaming Black Clockwork”

3. “Wait”

4. “Focus”

5. “Clean”

6. “The Void from Which No Sound Escapes”

7. “MORE?”

8. “Tower 2”

9. “Episode”

10. “Maybe One Day”

11. “Terrestria IV: Work”

The Black Dahlia Murder / After The Burial / Carnifex / Rivers of Nihil / Undeath -- 2021 Tour Dates

3-Sep Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

4-Sep Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

5-Sep Milwaukee, WI The Rave

7-Sep Grand Rapids, MI Intersection

8-Sep Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s

9-Sep Sauget, IL Pops

10-Sep Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

11-Sep Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

12-Sep Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

14-Sep Seattle, WA El Corazon

15-Sep Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom

17-Sep Berkeley, CA UC Theater

18-Sep Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

19-Sep San Diego, CA House of Blues

21-Sep Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

22-Sep Mesa, AZ Nile Theater

24-Sep Dallas, TX GMBG

25-Sep Austin, TX Come and Take It Live

26-Sep Houston, TX Warehouse Live

28-Sep Atlanta, GA Center Stage

29-Sep Greensboro, NC Arizona Petes

30-Sep Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

1-Oct Columbus, OH King of Clubs

2-Oct Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theater

3-Oct Cleveland, OH House of Blues

5-Oct Detroit, MI St Andrews Hall

6-Oct Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theater

7-Oct Montreal, QC Club Soda

8-Oct Worcester, MA The Palladium

9-Oct Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

10-Oct New York, NY Irving Paza