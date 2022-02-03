Rivers of Nihil announce spring tour with Fallujah, Alluvial & Warforged

Pennsylvania progressive/technical death metallers Rivers of Nihil have announced a spring headlining tour in support of their 2021 album The Work, with Fallujah, Alluvial, and Warforged opening all dates, and additional support from Hypocrisy, The Zenith Passage, and Burial In The Sky, varying by date.

Things kick off in Brooklyn on May 6 at Market Hotel, and the tour also includes stops in Philly, Atlanta, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, and more. Tickets for most dates are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Rivers of Nihil / Fallujah / Alluvial / Warforged -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/06/2022 Market Hotel - Brooklyn, NY

5/07/2022 Jewel - Manchester, NH

5/08/2022 Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

5/10/2022 Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

5/11/2022 Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC

5/12/2022 The Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

5/13/2022 The End - Nashville, TN

5/14/2022 The Haven - Orlando, FL

5/15/2022 The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

5/17/2022 Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

5/18/2022 Scout Bar - Houston, TX

5/19/2022 Amplified - Dallas, TX

5/20/2022 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX w/ Hypocrisy

5/21/2022 Rockhouse Bar - El Paso, TX

5/22/2022 Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ

5/24/2022 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA w/ The Zenith Passage

5/25/2022 1720 - Los Angeles, CA w/ The Zenith Passage

5/26/2022 Full Circle Brewery - Fresno, CA w/ The Zenith Passage

5/27/2022 Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA w/ The Zenith Passage

5/28/2022 Star Theater - Portland, OR

5/29/2022 El Corazon - Seattle, WA

5/31/2022 Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

6/01/2022 Bluebird - Denver, CO w/ Burial In The Sky

6/02/2022 BLVD - Kansas City. MO w/ Burial In The Sky

6/03/2022 Reggies - Chicago, IL w/ Burial In The Sky

6/04/2022 Sanctuary - Detroit, MI w/ Burial In The Sky

6/05/2022 Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA w/ Burial In The Sky