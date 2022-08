It's been two years since UK rapper and actor Riz Ahmed released his album The Long Goodbye and its Oscar-winning accompanying short film, and he was supposed to play NYC in 2020 to celebrate its release but you-know-what happened. So now he's set to finally do his first US performance of The Long Goodbye with a one-off show at Brooklyn's Warsaw on September 13. Tickets are on sale now.

RIz Ahmed loading...