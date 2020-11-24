RMR reworks Goo Goo Dolls, Matchbox 20 & Drake on new audio/visual project (out now)

RMR became one of this year's most viral breakout stars with "Rascal," a sort-of-country/trap rewrite of Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road" that came with a video that the world could not take their eyes off of. Then he followed "Rascal" with his debut EP Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art, which featured more purely original songs and continued to prove that he really did have a hell of a voice behind the gimmick. Now he's back to the "Rascal" approach with "4th Qtr Medley," a short film/music project that features rewrites of Matchbox 20's "3AM," Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" and Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris." The video -- which stars Amber Rose during the Drake portion -- is made up of mock interview, on-stage, and in-studio footage. It's not quite as over the top as the "Rascal" clip, but it does seem like it's delivered with a wink. Watch/listen: