Roadburn 2009 – full lineup & no more tickets
Cult Of Luna @ Roadburn 2008 (gorgogol)
Roadburn (April 23-26th, 2009 in Tilburg, Holland) announced more bands to an already impressive festival... one that sold out in 45 minutes when tickets went on sale Saturday! Walter Hoeijmakers / Roadburn comments:
"We still can't believe that the 2009 festival sold out so quickly. It was utter mayhem when the tickets went on sale last Saturday. Many of the tickets were gone before the regular Roadburn attendees realized that sales had even started. Unfortunately, about 150 to 200 tickets are currently being sold through secondary ticket outlets for prices up to $350. We feel very badly that Roadburn can't prevent this from happening. Please be very aware that some of these scalpers may sell fake tickets."
We already knew of Neurosis and their Beyond The Pale Festival with Young Gods & A Storm Of Light, the maaajor addition of the reuniting Saint Vitus and Amon Duul II, followed by Baroness & Minsk, and then Om... but now the entire line-up has been revealed including the additions of Wolves In The Throne Room (who also played 2008 - stream that here), Ufomammut, Church Of Misery (who have a new EP and also played 2008), Burial Hex, Gnaw Their Tongues, Alexander Tucker, and many many many others. Check out the full listing below....
ROADBURN 2009 FESTIVAL APRIL 23 - 26, 2009 in Tilburg, Netherlands.
Thursday, April 23, 2009
MAINSTAGE:
AMON DÜÜL II
Baroness
Motorpsycho
Orange Goblin
Ufomammut
GREEN ROOM & BATCAVE:
Black Sun
Church of Misery
The Devil?s Blood
Farflung
Gomer Pyle
Minsk
Radio Moscow
Alexander Tucker
White Hills
Wolves in the Throne Room
Rose Kemp
Burial Hex & Gnaw Their Tongues presents "Aderlating"
Friday, April 24, 2009
MAINSTAGE:
Angel Witch
Bohren & der Club of Gore
Colour Haze
Cathedral
Mono [Japan]
Saint Vitus
GREEN ROOM & BAT CAVE:
ASVA
The Atomic Bitchwax
Dragontears
Scott Kelly
Negurã Bunget
Omega Massif
The Outskirts Of Infinity
Roadsaw
Saviours
Shora
Steve Von Till
The Winchester Club
+1 more band
seven that spells
BEYOND THE PALE
Saturday, April 25
Akimbo
Guapo
OM
Six Organs of Admittance
Skullflower
A Storm of Light
U.S. Christmas
The Young Gods
Neurosis
+ 7 more band TBA
The Afterburner
Sunday, April 26
Wino
Solace
Dyse
Firebird
Dead Man
In a recent interview with us, Al Cisneros said not to expect Shrinebuilder at Roadburn.
Orange Goblin announced that they would record their Roadburn performance for a future live LP and are working on their new LP with Minsk's Sanford Parker (who will also be at Roadburn).