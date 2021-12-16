Roadburn 2022 adds Arabrot, Lustmord, Karin Park, Year of No Light, LLNN, Huntsmen, more

Roadburn has once again added more artists to its 2022 lineup. It'll include a Pelagic Records showcase featuring Lustmord & Karin Park (together and separately), Arabrot, Year of No Light, LLNN (performing Unmaker), Bruit≤, and Oslo Tapes. Roadburn also added a second artist in residence, French psych trio SLIFT, and other additions include Huntsmen, Warhorse, Zetra, Ural Umbo, Tau & the Drones of Praise, and Five the Hierophant (playing their own set and a collaboration with Wyatt E. and MC Slice called Atonia). Hangman's Chair, who were already announced, will also do a collaborative set with Regarde Les Hommes Tomber.

Previously announced names include Lingua Ignota, Emma Ruth Rundle, 40 Watt Sun, Mizmor, The Bug, Sum Of R, Uniform, HEALTH, Ulver, Alcest, Sólstafir, Russian Circles, Liturgy, Backxwash, Divide and Dissolve, Midwife, Primitive Man, BIG | BRAVE, Dödsrit, Helms Alee, Lamp of Murmuur, Full of Hell (four sets, including one with Nothing), and more.

Roadburn goes down April 21-24 in the Netherlands. Tickets are on sale now.