Roadburn 2022 adds Lingua Ignota, Emma Ruth Rundle, 40 Watt Sun, Mizmor & more

The second wave of artist announcements for Roadburn 2022 has been revealed, including Lingua Ignota, Emma Ruth Rundle, 40 Watt Sun, Mizmor (performing Cairn in full), The Bug (with Flowdan and Logan), Sordide (performing Les idées blanches in full), Sum Of R (performing their upcoming album Lahbryce), Messa (performing Close), Hangman's Chair (performing A Loner), Cloud Rat (playing two sets, including "a special Do Not Let Me Off The Cliff electronic-based performance"), Uniform (performing Shame), HEALTH, Kælan Mikla, KANGA, Smote (performing Drommon), Fågelle, Kanaan, Kollaps, Kungens Män, Pinkish Black, and Wyatt E.

The newly-added names join Ulver, Alcest, Sólstafir, Russian Circles, Liturgy, Backxwash, Divide and Dissolve, Midwife, Primitive Man, BIG | BRAVE, Dödsrit, Helms Alee, Lamp of Murmuur, Full of Hell (four sets, including one with Nothing), and more.

Roadburn goes down April 21-24 in the Netherlands. Tickets are on sale.

Speaking of Sum Of R, Lahbryce comes out March 25 via Consouling Sounds, and they've just released a live session for new single "Hymn for the Formless." Watch below.