Roadburn 2022 lineup: Ulver, Alcest, Liturgy, Full of Hell/Nothing, Backxwash, more

Beloved Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn had to go virtual in 2021 but it's set to return in person in 2022 from April 21-24.

The 2022 curators are Milena Eva and Thomas Sciarone of Dutch band GGGOLDDD, who debuted their commissioned project This Shame Should Not Be Mine at the 2021 virtual edition of Roadburn. The portion curated by them features Liturgy performing their 2019 album H.A.Q.Q. in full, as well as performing their 2020 album Origin of the Alimonies as an opera. That portion also features the European debut of Backxwash, who will play two sets, as well as Divide and Dissolve and Midwife.

The lineup also includes Ulver performing a set that will focus on their most recent release, Flowers of Evil, Alcest performing Écailles de Lune, Sólstafir performing Svartir Sandar, Russian Circles, Primitive Man, BIG | BRAVE, Dödsrit, Helms Alee, the European debut of Lamp of Murmuur, Koldovstvo performing Ни царя, ни бога, Blak Saagan peforming Se Ci Fosse La Luce Sarebbe Bellissimo, Green Lung performing Black Harvest, and more.

There will also be commissioned projects that were originally planned for 2020, including James Kent (Perturbator) teaming with Johannes Persson (Cult of Luna) to perform Final Light, Jo Quail performing The Cartographer, and Vile Creature teaming with Bismuth to perform A Hymn of Loss and Hope.

Full of Hell will be artists in residence at the festival and will perform four sets, including a collaboration with Nothing called Full of Nothing.

Most tickets to Roadburn 2022 are already sold out, but a limited amount of tickets go on sale today (10/26) at 1 PM ET.

Roadburn’s artistic director, Walter Hoeijmakers, says:

After two years of not being able to host a physical festival, we're extremely excited to actually return in 2022. Given the circumstances, everything about this has been a real challenge, but we wanted to make sure that next year's Roadburn will be a stronghold for the forward-thinking artists we all love so much - whether genre-defining established acts or young, up-and-coming artists. We really want to reconnect them with our international community - artistically, musically and physically - and to see them do what they do best: be on stage. We want to give them a platform in front of a live audience again, as it's time to celebrate the music they've written over the past two years, or the much acclaimed albums that helped us through these strange, unprecedented times. It's equally exciting to have Milena Eva and Thomas Sciarone as our 2022 curators; their commissioned music project for Roadburn Redux, This Shame Should Not Be Mine, elevated GGGOLDDD to a whole new level, as it made such a huge impact - musically, emotionally, and spiritually. The intimate connection felt by everyone online will be greatly amplified at Roadburn 2022, and we could think of no one better than Milena and Thomas to get us all reconnected.

Full Roadburn 2022 lineup and a video about the poster artwork (created by Valreza Collective) below...

Roadburn 2022 Lineup

ALCEST - performing Écailles de Lune

BACKXWASH - performing two special sets; European debut

BIG BRAVE

BLAK SAAGAN - performing Se Ci Fosse La Luce Sarebbe Bellissimo

DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE

DÖDSRIT

FACELESS ENTITY

FULL OF HELL - Artists in Residence, performing four sets

GGGOLDDD - performing commissioned music, This Shame Should Not Be Mine

GREEN LUNG - performing Black Harvest

HELMS ALEE

JAMES KENT & JOHANNES PERSSON - performing commissioned music, Final Light

JO QUAIL - performing commissioned piece, The Cartographer

KOLDOVSTVO - performing Ни царя, ни бога

LAMP OF MURMUUR - European debut

LILI REFRAIN

LITURGY - performing H.A.Q.Q and Origin of the Alimonies

MIDWIFE

MILENA EVA & THOMAS SCIARONE - Roadburn 2022 curators

NOTHING

PRIMITIVE MAN

RUSSIAN CIRCLES

SÓLSTAFIR - performing Svartir Sandar

SPIRTUAL POISON

THE HOLY FAMILY

TRIALOGOS

ULVER

VILE CREATURE & BISMUTH - performing commissioned music, A Hymn of Loss and Hope