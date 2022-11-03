Roadburn 2023: Deafheaven playing ‘Sunbather,’ Giles Corey, Chat Pile, Brutus, Big Brave & more

The Netherlands' Roadburn Festival returns in 2023 from April 20-23, and the initial lineup has just been announced. It includes Deafheaven playing their breakthrough album Sunbather in full for its 10th anniversary, as well as a second set performing their latest album Infinite Granite in full, along with Julie Christmas (who was supposed to play in 2020), Brutus (ditto), Giles Corey (ditto again), David Eugene Edwards (performing 16 Horsepower, Wovenhand, and solo material), Wolves in the Throne Room, Big Brave (performing their upcoming album nature morte), The Soft Moon (performing their new album Exister), Chat Pile, KEN mode, Show Me The Body, Burst, Norna, John Cxnnor (mem LLNN), and more TBA.

Roadburn is also collaborating with Schouwburg Tilburg to bring a dance piece to Roadburn for the first time ever, Dance Of The Seven Veils, directed by Aïda Gabriëls with musical accompaniment by Colin H. Van Eeckhout (Amenra), Pieter-Jan Van Assche (Innerwoud), and soprano Astrid Stockman. Tickets for this event will be sold as an upgrade to Roadburn tickets, with a discount for Roadburn attendees.

Tickets go on sale November 15 at 7pm CET (6pm GMT, 1pm EST, 10am PST). Stay tuned for more updates.