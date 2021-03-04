Roadburn add artists to 2021 virtual fest (Mizmor, Primitive Man, Inter Arma, Wayfarer, more)

As mentioned, always-awesome Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn is going virtual for 2021 with Roadburn Redux, which streams from April 16-18. The initial lineup, which they announced last month, includes Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest, and more.

They've now announced additions to the lineup, including pieces commissioned specially for the festival. "I’m delighted to be able to continue our relatively new tradition of commissioned music this year," Artistic Director Walter Hoeijmakers says. "Having already heard some of what’s in store - I can confidently say that there are going to be many reasons to tune in for Roadburn this year, with unmissable performances and exclusive new music premiering across the weekend. We may be apart this year, but the spirit of Roadburn is alive and well!"

The new additions include Mizmor (performing "Wit's End," a new 15-minute track accompanied by a video from Zev Deans), Primitive Man (playing "all-new, original material," and frontman Ethan Lee McCarthy will also perform as Many Blessings), Gallops, Haunted Plasma (a project featuring Juho Vanhanen of Oranssi Pazuzu and Grave Pleasures, Timo Kaukolampi of K-X-P and Op:l Bastards, and Tomi Leppänen of Circle, Aavikko, and K-X-P), Inter Arma (playing a covers set), Maggot Heart, Offermose, Regarde Les Hommes Tomber (premiering Ascension), The Devil's Trade (premiering The Call of the Iron Peak), Wayfarer, and more.

The festival will be free or pay what you like to watch; find more information on their site.

