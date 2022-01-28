Rob Halford talks meeting Bob Dylan; Judas Priest graphic novel on the way

Judas Priest's eighth album, Screaming for Vengeance, turns 40 in July, and to celebrate they've teamed up with Z2 Comics on a new graphic novel. It's written by Rantz Hoseley (Comic Book Tattoo, The Heroin Diaries) and Neil Kleid (Savior), and illustrated by Christopher Mitten (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D). Here's the synopsis:

500 years from now, a ring of cities will orbit high above the surface of a dead world, controlled by a ruling elite that maintains power through manipulation and brutality. When a naïve engineer inadvertently threatens the status quo with his vital scientific discovery… A BLOODSTONE... he is betrayed by those he trusted and cast out to the broken planet below. In the wreckage and desolation of a broken world where every day is a battle for survival, he must choose between accepting his new life in exile… or SCREAMING FOR VENGEANCE.

"I cannot overstate what an inspiration Judas Priest has been to me, personally," Hoseley says. "I was already a fan of the band, when Screaming for Vengeance was released, but no one was ready for the impact it had. That incredible cover art? Those songs? That album became my daily soundtrack and creative fuel, to the point where I wore the cassette out in my car. To be able to contribute to a project inspired by these songs that mean so much to me? Well, that is an honor and a responsibility I take very seriously."

You can pre-order the hardcover graphic novel, the deluxe edition (which comes with limited vinyl and fine art prints), and the super deluxe edition (which comes with limited vinyl, fine art prints, and a hellion resin statue) HERE. Grab a limited picture disc edition of Screaming for Vengeance and other Judas Priest records and merch while you're at it.

Meanwhile, Metal Edge magazine is back (as a website), and one of their first new features is an interview with Rob Halford. They caught up with him about some of his "infamous firsts," including the first time he met Bob Dylan. Halford told Metal Edge:

I was in New York with the Fight band to do a semi-acoustic performance at Sony Studios. We got back from rehearsals and we're just hanging out, and one of the label people says, “Bob Dylan is around the corner.” Because he was on the same label – Columbia, Sony, CBS, Epic, Legacy, on we go. It’s a great family. And who wouldn't want to meet Bob Dylan? “Yeah, let's meet.” So he takes me through a couple of corridors and we go into the room, like a green room. And Bob Dylan is in the room… with a lot of women. [laughs] A lot of women and a lot of fruit. So there's the women, there's the fruit, and there's Bob Dylan. And we walk in, and the label guy says, “Hey Bob, this is a guy from a band that's on the same label, his band's called Fight. This is Rob Halford. And Bob goes [in Bob Dylan voice], “Hey man, what's goin’ on?” I go, “Hey Bob, it's a real pleasure to meet you.” “Where you from?” “Oh, I'm from a place called Birmingham, in the Midlands.” And Bob Dylan looks at me and he goes, “Yeah, yeah… how’s Ozzy doin’?” And that was my one-and-only-time meeting Bob Dylan.

Read the interview in full here.

SCREAMING FOR VENGEANCE DELUXE EDITION (OVERSIZED HARDCOVER, LIMITED EDITION OF ONLY 1,983 COPIES) INCLUDES:

Oversized Hardcover Deluxe Edition Graphic Novel

Graphic Novel Slipcase

Limited Edition 'Screaming For Vengeance' Vinyl LP

(3) Fine Art Prints

SCREAMING FOR VENGEANCE SUPER DELUXE EDITION (LIMITED EDITION OF ONLY 999) INCLUDES:

Oversized Hardcover Deluxe Edition Graphic Novel

Graphic Novel Slipcase

Limited Edition 'Screaming For Vengeance' Vinyl LP

(3) Fine Art Prints

Judas Priest Hellion Resin Statue (featuring battery operated red LED light up eyes with an on/off switch and mounted base. Batteries not included)