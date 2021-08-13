Rob Halford’s ‘Resurrection’ repressed on limited color vinyl, Bruce Dickinson duet included

During Rob Halford’s 11-year break from Judas Priest in the nineties and early 2000s, the heavy metal legend formed the new band Halford which saw him returning to his heavy metal roots after experimenting with other genres in bands Fight and 2Wo. Resurrection was Halford's debut, and it included a duet with another heavy metal legend, Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.

We've partnered with Halford on a double vinyl repress of that album on 180g "cobalt and silver swirl" wax which is limited to only 300 copies. Pre-order your copy now (along with the many other Judas Priest and Iron Maiden items we are currently stocking). It looks like this:

Judas Priest kick off their 50th anniversary tour in September.