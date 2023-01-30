Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper touring with Ministry and Filter this summer
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are teaming up for the "Freaks on Parade" tour that will have them out at amphitheaters this summer, with Ministry and Filter along for the ride. Dates kick off August 24 in Dallas and wrap up September 24 in Phoenix. "We'll see you there, Sick Things!!," says Alice. All dates are listed below.
The tour includes a NYC-area show at Wantagh's Jones Beach on September 9. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale starting Tuesday, January 31 at 12 PM local (use code FREAKS23).
2023 FREAKS ON PARADE TOUR DATES:
Thu Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Wed Aug 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri Sep 01 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 02 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Sep 06 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Sep 08 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sat Sep 09 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sun Sep 10 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
Tue Sep 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Sep 16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Sep 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Sat Sep 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sun Sep 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre