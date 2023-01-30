Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper touring with Ministry and Filter this summer

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are teaming up for the "Freaks on Parade" tour that will have them out at amphitheaters this summer, with Ministry and Filter along for the ride. Dates kick off August 24 in Dallas and wrap up September 24 in Phoenix. "We'll see you there, Sick Things!!," says Alice. All dates are listed below.

The tour includes a NYC-area show at Wantagh's Jones Beach on September 9. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale starting Tuesday, January 31 at 12 PM local (use code FREAKS23).

2023 FREAKS ON PARADE TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed Aug 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri Sep 01 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Sep 06 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 09 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 10 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Tue Sep 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Sep 16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sat Sep 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sun Sep 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre