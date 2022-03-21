Rob Zombie & Mudvayne announce summer tour with Static-X, Powerman 5000

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne will co-headline the "Freaks on Parade" summer tour that has them out with Static X and Powerman 5000 in July and August. The tour kicks off in Maryland Heights, MO on July 20 and wraps up at The Woodlands, TX on August 21. All dates are listed below.

The tour hits the NYC area at NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on July 31. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM local time.

attachment-rob-zombie-tour loading...

Rob Zombie & Mudvayne - 2022 Tour Dates

All dates with Static-X, Powerman 5000

7/20 Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/21 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Centre

7/23 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/24 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/26 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/27 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/29 Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

7/30 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/31 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts

8/2 Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/3 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/5 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/6 Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater

8/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

8/12 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/13 Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

8/14 Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/16 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/18 Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/20 Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

8/21 The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion