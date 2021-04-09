Rob Zombie’s ‘The Lords of Salem’ Original Soundtrack out on vinyl for the first time

Rob Zombie's The Lords of Salem Original Soundtrack is available on vinyl now in the BrooklynVegan store.

Rob Zombie released The Lords of Salem, a horror film starring Sheri Moon Zombie, Bruce Davison, Judy Geeson, Patricia Quinn, Dee Wallace, and others in 2012, but the soundtrack, featuring classic songs by The Velvet Underground, Rush, Manfred Mann’s Earth Band and more, original cues by John 5 and Griffin Boice, and intermittent dialogue from the film, had never been released on vinyl. That's now changed; a deluxe album package is out now via Waxworth. Here's what it looks like:

The soundtrack is pressed to 180g blood red and blue butterfly effect vinyl with white splatter, aka "Satan Rite," and comes with exclusive liner notes from Zombie, new art by Robert Sammelin, a 12x12", 16-pack booklet with unreleased photography from Zombie's personal archives, an art print on heavyweight paper, printed inner sleeves, and tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating. The package also includes a bonus live album from the film's Count Gorgann, vocalist of (fictional) black metal band Leviathan the Fleeing Serpent, called Corpse Eater: Satanic Misery Live for the Dead. It's pressed to 180 gram black vinyl with an etched b-side.

The Lords of Salem Original Soundtrack is available now in our shop. See the tracklisting of both LPs below.

The Lords of Salem Soundtrack Tracklisting

1. Dialogue – Open Wide the Gates

2. John 5 & Griffin Boice – The Curse of Margaret Morgan

3. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band - Blinded by the Light

4. Dialogue – A Person In Number Five

5. John 5 & Griffin Boice – A Special Child

6. Dialogue – Our Philosophy

7. Leviathan The Fleeing Serpent – Crushing The Ritual

8. Rick James – Give it to Me Baby

9. Dialogue – Ladies Choice

10. Rush – The Spirit

11. Dialogue – Smash or Trash

12. John 5 & Griffin Boice – The Lords Theme

13. Dialogue – Salem Rocks

14. The Velvet Underground – Venus in Furs

15. John 5 & Griffin Boice – Three Sisters

16. Dialogue – You Know What I Think

17. John 5 & Griffin Boice – I’ll Always Know

18. John 5 & Griffin Boice – Apartment Five

19. Dialogue – Lord Hear Us

20. The Velvet Underground – All Tomorrow’s Parties

21. Dialogue – WIQZ News

Count Gorgann Corpse Eater: Satanic Misery Live for the Dead Tracklisting

1. Death the Pilot

2. I Am The Goat

3. God Gorgann

4. Walpurgisnacht