Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, drummer, co-founder and partial namesake of '70s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at age 69. His brother Randy Bachman, who sang and played guitar in the band, broke the news, writing, "Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together." Cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive formed in Winnipeg in 1973 and released their first two albums, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Bachman-Turner Overdrive II, that same year. The latter produced one of their biggest hits, "Takin' Care of Business." The following year's Not Fragile produced another of their biggest hits, "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet."

Rest in peace, Robbie.