Robert Forster (The Go-Betweens) shares video for “Tender Years” from upcoming album

Anyone who cooks while listening to music should appreciate Robert Forster's video for "Tender Years," the second song released from his upcoming album, The Candle And The Flame. The Go-Betweens co-founder sings along to his own song, dancing a little too, as he prepares a little breakfast. It's very sweet and you can watch below.

The Candle And the Flame was made with Robert's whole family, a project that brought them together after his wife was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021. The album is out February 3 via Tapete. Notes Robert: “Five weeks ago on a Sunday night I wrote of 'She's A Fighter'. Since then, it has been a great joy for Karin and I to see the song travel, and the reception it has received on its way. And now I wish to announce the release of a second single from The Candle And The Flame. It's called 'Tender Years'. Before the song and accompanying video appear on Wednesday, November 23, I would like to give you a little background information. 'She's A Fighter' was the only song I wrote after Karin's diagnosis in early July 2021. The other eight songs on the new album were written before - over the previous three years. I think this is important or handy to know when you hear 'Tender Years' and absorb the video.”

Robert has also announced UK and German tour dates and those are listed below.

ROBERT FORSTER - 2023 TOUR DATES

Saturday 11th March Strathaven Strathaven Hotel

Sunday 12th March Edinburgh Mash House

Tuesday 14th March York Crescent

Wednesday 15th March Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Thursday 16th March Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre

Friday 17th March Oxford Bullingdon

Monday 20th March Brighton Komedia

Tuesday 21st March London Lafayette

Thursday 23rd March Belfast Empire

Friday 24th March Dublin Button Factory

Monday 27th March Hamburg Nachtasyl

Tuesday 28th March Berlin Festsaal Kreuzberg

Wednesday 30th March Köln Stadtgarten

Thursday 31st March Landsberg Stadttheater