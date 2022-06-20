Robert Fripp announces North American speaking tour (BV presale for NYC show)

King Crimson leader Robert Fripp will be heading on a speaking tour this fall. For these events, which are titled "An Evening With That Awful Man and His Manager," Robert will be in conversation with his manager and DGM Ltd label co-founder David Singleton. Topics include: "Where does Music come from? What does it take to survive the music business? When does the impossible become possible? Can Music change the world? Why did Fripp put on a tutu and dance to Swan Lake at the end of his garden? Who is The Vicar?"

The NYC date happens at City Winery on September 23 and you can get tickets early with the BV presale that starts June 22 at 3 PM and runs through Friday, June 24 at 2:59 PM. Use password BVWINERY.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for City Winery go on sale June 24 at 3 PM. All dates are listed below.

As for the "Why did Fripp put on a tutu and dance to Swan Lake at the end of his garden?," that refers to Robert Fripp and wife Toyah Wilcox's popular Sunday Lunch YouTube series that started in the pandemic and has continued with the couple doing cover versions life from their kitchen. This past week's edition was a preview of Toyah's new single, a cover of Grace Jones' 1985 hit "Slave to the Rhythm." Toyah actually sang on the demo of the song, which was co-written by producer Trevor Horn, Bruce Woolley, Stephen Lipson and Simon Darlow, the latter of whom plays on Toyah's new version (it also features Fripp). It's officially out July 1 but you can watch the Sunday Lunch video below.

You can pick up King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King on vinyl in the BV shop.

An Evening with Robert Fripp and David Singleton - 2022 Tour Dates

Friday, September 16, Toronto, The Royal

Saturday, September 17 Montreal, Club Soda

Sunday, September 18, Quebec City, QC Imperial Bell

Monday, September 19, Syracuse, NY, Carrier Theater

Wednesday, September 21, Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse

Thursday, September 22, Boston, MA, City Winery

Friday, September 23, New York, NY, City Winery

Saturday, September 24, Albany, NY, Swyer Room

Tuesday, September 27, Red Bank, NJ, The Vogel

Wednesday, September 28, Philadelphia, PA, City Winery

Friday, September 30, Washington DC, City Winery

Saturday, October 1, Annapolis, MD, Ram’s Head Live

Sunday, October 2, Oakmont, PA (Pittsburgh), Oaks Theater

Wednesday, October 5, Cleveland, OH, Music Box Supper Club

Saturday, October 8, Milwaukee, WI Wilson Theater-Marcus Center

Sunday, October 9, Chicago, IL, City Winery