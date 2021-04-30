Robert Fripp & The Grid announce new collab LP ‘Leviathan’, share “Fire Tower”

King Crimson's Robert Fripp has been getting a lot of attention lately thanks to the fun cover videos he makes with his wife, Toyah, but he's still making his signature soundscapes, too. He's teamed old friends The Grid (aka Soft Cell's Dave Ball and onetime Psychic TV member Richard Norris) for a new collaborative album, Leviathan, which will be out June 25. The official album description is pretty much what you'd expect -- "[combining] Fripp's Soundscapes with synth, drums, programming and effects by The Grid -- but that doesn't make first single "Fire Tower" any less enticing. It's chillout music for sure (they've had a song on a Late Night Tales comp) but it's engaging, mysterious and alluring. Stream it below.

Meanwhile, Fripp & Toyah's "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" cover series rolls on and last week they took on Hawkwind's "Silver Machine."

And in other news: Soft Cell are back and are prepping their first album in 20 years.