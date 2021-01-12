Robert Fripp & Toyah’s pandemic covers of Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Sex Pistols & more are unforgettable

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and wife (and former new wave star) Toyah Willcox have kept busy during the pandemic hosting online "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" livestreams via YouTube. Says Robert, "A wormhole has opened in Toyah & Robert's kitchen to an alternate universe. This alternate universe is a universe we wish it to be, where kindness, generosity of spirit and unicorns blend with classic rock faves, pom poms, tutus, dungeons and useless answers to burning questions."

Fripp and Toyah's "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" usually includes a cover, frequently a notable hard rock standard, with Fripp playing it very buttoned up and Toyah very much not. This past Sunday, they took on Metallica's "Enter Sandman" with Toyah belting it out while riding an exercise bike while Fripp sits beside her at the kitchen table with his Les Paul. You've never heard or seen this one performed quite like this before and you can check that out below.

Other unforgettable covers they've done: "Anarchy in the UK" with Fripp dressed as Santa, Alice Cooper's "School's Out," Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," David Bowie's "The Jean Genie," Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" with a bit of an S&M theme, Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" and more. They are clearly having a blast. Watch a few below.

Meanwhile, Fripp is still doing his Music For Quiet Moments streaming series which is, by definition, not quite the party that the Sunday Lunches are. He's sharing an ambient instrumental soundscape online every week for 50 weeks and you can listen to last week's, which is #37, below.