Robert Glasper announces 24-night, 48-show residency at Blue Note Jazz Club

Like he's done in previous years, including 2021, Robert Glasper has announced a month-long residency at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club. The "Robtober" shows run from October 4 through November 5 for a total of 48 shows across 24 nights. Tickets are on sale now.

"Robtober is back!," Glasper says. "This is year 4 of my residency at the legendary Blue Note in NYC!! Coming off the heels of the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, I can’t wait to see what this residency has in store! Let’s Go Robtober!!"

Previous years have featured guest appearances from friends and collaborators, including Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$, Kamasi Washington, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Common, Yasiin Bey, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Anderson .Paak, Lupe Fiasco, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, and more. Who will pop in at this round of shows? Stay tuned.