Robert Glasper announces 33 night, 66 show Blue Note Jazz Club residency

Like he's done in previous years, Robert Glasper will mark October with a month-long "Robtober" residency at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club. This year's, which is part of the venue's 40th anniversary celebration, actually runs for over a month, from October 1 to November 7, and he'll play 66 shows during those 33 nights.

"The Blue Note is special to me because it's the pinnacle of jazz, but it doesn't stop there," Glasper says. "They allow me to step outside the box and be who I really am, unapologetically. They give me the venue to do it. The first two residences were amazing. We had to take a break but I'm really excited to be back and see my fans again. Not being able to perform for so long made it really clear how important the fans are so I can't wait to go there and make some more history."

Special guests for the residency shows are still to be announced. Previously Glasper has welcomed Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Common, Yasiin Bey, Talib Kweli, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Anderson .Paak, Lupe Fiasco, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, and still more to the stage with him at Blue Note; who will join him this time? Stay tuned.

Tickets for the residency shows are on sale now.