Robert Glasper announces Blue Note residency guests (Yasiin Bey, Terrace Martin, more) ++ more dates

Robert Glasper is on tour now and and is gearing up for his 2022 "Robtober" residency at NYC's Blue Note. He's since announced some of the special guests and themes for the shows, including a tribute to Herbie Hancock (October 4-6), "Robert Glasper And Terrace Martin Present Dinner Party With Alex Isley" (October 11-15), Chris Dave, Pino Palladino, Isaiah Sharkey, and DJ Jahi Sundance (October 20-23), Robert Glasper X Lalah Hathaway (October 25-28 & 31), "Robert Glasper Acoustic" (October 29 & 30), "Igmar Thomas And The Revive Big Band “Tribute To Meghan Stabile” (November 2), and Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) on November 4 & 5. Tickets are on sale

Robert has also added two more shows to the residency on November 6, which are with Yasiin Bey on the early show (8PM), and then a late show at Sony Hall with Bey and Bilal. There is also a 10 PM Sony Hall show on 11/3 with Bey and Bilal.

He's got dates after Blue Note as well, including a residency at City Winery Chicago. All dates are listed below.

Robert Glasper - 2022 Tour Dates

Sat, SEP 17 - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion - Portsmouth, VA

Fri, SEP 23 - Format Festival - Bentonville, AR

Sun, OCT 2 - Indy Jazz Fest 2022 - Indianapolis, IN

Tue, OCT 4 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Wed, OCT 5 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Thu, OCT 6 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Fri, OCT 7 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Sat, OCT 8 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Sun, OCT 9 - Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 - Austin, TX

Tue, OCT 11 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Wed, OCT 12 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Thu, OCT 13 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Fri, OCT 14 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Sat, OCT 15 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Sun, OCT 16 - Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 - Austin, TX

Thu, OCT 20 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Fri, OCT 21 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Sat, OCT 22 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Sun, OCT 23 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Tue, OCT 25 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Wed, OCT 26 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Thu, OCT 27 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Fri, OCT 28 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Sat, OCT 29 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Sun, OCT 30 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Mon, OCT 31 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Wed, NOV 2 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Fri, NOV 4 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Sat, NOV 5 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Sun, NOV 6 - Robert Glasper Residency - New York, NY

Tue, NOV 8 - Moon Palace Cancun - Cancún, Mexico

Sun, NOV 13 - Kennedy Center - Washington, DC

Tue, NOV 29 - City Winery Chicago - Chicago, IL

Wed, NOV 30 - City Winery Chicago - Chicago, IL

Thu, DEC 1 - City Winery Chicago - Chicago, IL

Fri, DEC 2 - City Winery Chicago - Chicago, IL

Mon, JAN 9, 2023 - Praga Centrum - Warszawa, Poland

Jan. 13 - 20, 2023 - Blue Note at Sea 2023 - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Mon, APR 10, 2023 - Bluesfest Byron Bay 2023 - Tyagarah, Australia