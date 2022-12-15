Robert Glasper announces NYC show with Dinner Party & Grammy show in LA

Robert Glasper has announced his annual Grammy weekend show for 2023, as well as a NYC show with jazz supergroup Dinner Party. These shows mark a continuation of Robert's busy 2022, releasing Black Radio III--which was nominated for a couple of Grammys--and its Supreme edition, and playing his fourth massive residency at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club back in the fall.

The Grammy weekend show happens on February 3 at The Vermont Hollywood in LA, two days before the ceremony. Dinner Party, which features Robert, Terrace Martin, and Kamasi Washington, will play NYC's Terminal 5 on March 9. (9th Wonder is/was also a Dinner Party member, but does not appear to be billed for this show.) Tickets for both dates are on sale now.

Robert Glasper -- 2023 Live Dates

2/3 Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont Hollywood

3/9 New York, NY @ Terminal 5 (with Dinner Party)