Robert Glasper details ‘Black Radio III,’ shares song ft. Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T. & BJ the Chicago Kid

Robert Glasper has finally revealed the release date, tracklist, and artwork for his highly anticipated Black Radio III, which arrives February 25 via Loma Vista and also marks the 10th anniversary of the Black Radio series (pre-order). If you're unfamiliar, Black Radio is Glasper's series of albums that connect the dots between modern jazz, rap, and soul, and along with the album announcement comes new single "Black Superhero," which features verses from Southern rap greats Killer Mike and Big K.R.I.T. and crooning from BJ the Chicago Kid. It's a great track and you can listen and watch the Charlie Buhler-directed video below.

The album also features previously released singles "Shine" (ft. D Smoke & Tiffany Gouché) and "Better Than I Imagined" (ft. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello), as well as collaborations with Esperanza Spalding, Q-Tip, Common, Musiq Soulchild, Yebba, Jennifer Hudson, Ant Clemons, Ty Dolla $ign, India.Arie, Ledisi, PJ Morton, Gregory Porter, and more. Full tracklist below.

Robert Glasper loading...

Tracklist

1. In Tune ft. Amir Sulaiman

2. Black Superhero ft. Killer Mike + BJ The Chicago Kid + Big K.R.I.T.

3. Shine ft. D Smoke + Tiffany Gouché

4. Why We Speak ft. Q-Tip + Esperanza Spalding

5. Over ft. Yebba

6. Better Than I Imagined ft. H.E.R. + Meshell Ndegeocello

7. Everybody Wants To Rule the World ft. Lalah Hathaway + Common

8. Everybody Love ft. Musiq Soulchild + Posdnuos

9. It Don't Matter ft. Gregory Porter + Ledisi

10. Heaven's Here ft. Ant Clemons

11. Out of My Hands ft Jennifer Hudson

12. Forever ft. PJ Morton + India.Arie

13. Bright Lights (with Ty Dolla $ign)